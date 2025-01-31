Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $50,516.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,825.60. This represents a 6.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $625,232.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,993.48. This represents a 7.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 685,773 shares of company stock valued at $66,032,726. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.45.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $95.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.41.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

