Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,005 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Destination XL Group were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Destination XL Group by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 51,341 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Destination XL Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,940,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXLG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Destination XL Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Destination XL Group Stock Down 3.2 %

DXLG opened at $2.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $148.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.28. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.51.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Destination XL Group Profile

(Free Report)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing and shoes in the United States. The company’s stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

