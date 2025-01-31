Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in GoDaddy by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $189.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.07.

NYSE GDDY opened at $213.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.42 and a 52 week high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.80, for a total value of $183,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,119,161.60. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,659. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,183. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

