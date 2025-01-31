CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stephens in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $103.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

CSGP stock opened at $76.52 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.41.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $439,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,784.24. The trade was a 8.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in CoStar Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

