Celldex Therapeutics’ (CLDX) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 165.24% from the company’s previous close.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.62. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.17.

In other news, CEO Anthony S. Marucci acquired 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $308,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,416.88. The trade was a 39.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 31.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 23.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.