PFG Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 100,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,304,000 after buying an additional 251,361 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 508,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.8% during the third quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 27,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 197.5% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMC opened at $220.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.41 and a twelve month high of $235.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.95 and a 200 day moving average of $221.40.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 16.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

