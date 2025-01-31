AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,350,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,547,000 after purchasing an additional 624,645 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 6,266,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,660,000 after buying an additional 68,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,316,000 after buying an additional 681,816 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,701,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,571,000 after buying an additional 496,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,451,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,532,000 after acquiring an additional 265,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AHCO opened at $10.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.32 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

