PFG Investments LLC Purchases 418 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 302.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NULV stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.68. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

