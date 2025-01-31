Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 18,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 12,929 shares in the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $741.89 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.16. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $3.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.64 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

