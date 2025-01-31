Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 1,569 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,102 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,366,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,172 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,042,000 after buying an additional 56,864 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,801,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 15.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,701,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,617,000 after acquiring an additional 228,004 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,474,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 896,552 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDOC. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $28,500.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at $34,477.70. This trade represents a 45.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDOC opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $640.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.50 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

