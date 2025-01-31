PFG Investments LLC Purchases 753 Shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.25% of Principal Active High Yield ETF worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 880,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,887,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of YLD opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $19.71.

About Principal Active High Yield ETF

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

