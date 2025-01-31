Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 6,601 Shares of BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BW LPG were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWLP. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BW LPG by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in BW LPG by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in BW LPG by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in BW LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in BW LPG in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded BW LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

BW LPG Stock Up 12.4 %

Shares of BWLP stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. BW LPG Limited has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $22.31.

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter.

BW LPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

BW LPG Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

