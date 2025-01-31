Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 12.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd grew its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 14.8% during the third quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 109,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 14,161 shares during the period. 1.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of LND opened at $3.89 on Friday. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.46 million for the quarter.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

