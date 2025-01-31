SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Stake Boosted by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSK stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.44. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $36.06.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

