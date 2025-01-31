PFG Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,967 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,151,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 589,082 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 111,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NIO. Hsbc Global Res cut NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.80 to $3.90 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. HSBC downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.60 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.71.

NIO Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $4.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.70. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

About NIO

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.