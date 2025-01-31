Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 2,598.4% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 3,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 51.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $8.90 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1224 per share. This represents a yield of 16.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

