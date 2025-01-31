Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 93.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,902 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 37,211 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,166,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,678 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 1,278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 707,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 656,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $3.28 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $455.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.59.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CYH shares. Raymond James downgraded Community Health Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Community Health Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.52.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

