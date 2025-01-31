SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Stock Position Lifted by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 168,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 154.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 42,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIGA opened at $6.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.94. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $12.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

