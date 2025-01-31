PFG Investments LLC Purchases 392 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 1.1% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $352.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $302.70 and a 52-week high of $495.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $344.51 and a 200 day moving average of $376.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $443.00 to $381.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLD

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.