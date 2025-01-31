PFG Investments LLC Buys 984 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 69.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53.

