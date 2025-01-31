Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $115,000 Stock Holdings in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 266.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 62,319 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter worth $99,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 54,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 63,190 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $927.50 million, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.25. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $509.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

