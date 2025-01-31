Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 4,290 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in DHT were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 10.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,193,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $266,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,916 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,472,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of DHT by 15.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,102,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,194,000 after acquiring an additional 284,900 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 1.4% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,204,231 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DHT by 1,144.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 678,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 624,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT Stock Performance

NYSE:DHT opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of -0.38.

DHT Cuts Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.51 million. DHT had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHT. StockNews.com raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DHT from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.70 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DHT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHT

About DHT

(Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.