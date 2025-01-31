Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 954 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amphenol by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,534,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,496,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,666,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,601,540,000 after buying an additional 564,991 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,558,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $427,363,000 after acquiring an additional 63,180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,329,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $347,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,303,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $280,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,402 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $9,783,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $21,468,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 318,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,764,380.96. This trade represents a 48.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 612,000 shares of company stock worth $44,177,640 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of APH opened at $71.69 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.48 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day moving average is $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.