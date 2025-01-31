Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $209,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 90,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $58.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.37. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $65.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

