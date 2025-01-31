Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 5,701 Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Teekay were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teekay by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,936 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 19,961 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 705,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 367,527 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 378,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 40,528 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teekay by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 293,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Teekay by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 200,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Trading Up 2.2 %

Teekay stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.54. Teekay Co. has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85.

Teekay Profile

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

