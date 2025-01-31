Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 8,068 Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DISV. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 366,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after buying an additional 25,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 52,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of DISV stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

