Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 4,838 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 260.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 112,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,861,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 31,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 55.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 54,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 8,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $146,050.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 146,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,330.88. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 420,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $5,756,803.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,452,081 shares in the company, valued at $74,584,468.08. The trade was a 8.36 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,055,478 shares of company stock worth $14,432,852 and sold 103,610 shares worth $1,847,519. Corporate insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSCR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oscar Health

Oscar Health Stock Up 3.9 %

OSCR stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -288.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.35%. Oscar Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.