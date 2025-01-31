Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Takes Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% in the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $167.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $85.19 and a one year high of $170.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.56.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

