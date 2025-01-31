Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHK. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter.

SCHK opened at $29.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $29.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.80.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

