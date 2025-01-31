Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 3,181 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 10.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,610,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,503,000 after purchasing an additional 719,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,509,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,713,000 after buying an additional 105,062 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,155,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,267,000 after buying an additional 18,403 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,822,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,715,000 after acquiring an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,199,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy stock opened at $66.24 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $55.10 and a one year high of $72.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average of $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.42.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $64,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,564.50. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $136,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,439.07. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,084. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

