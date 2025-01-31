Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys Shares of 2,619 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2,162.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 382,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,606,000 after purchasing an additional 365,499 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,607,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,203,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,037,000 after acquiring an additional 100,163 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,341,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,321,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,139,000 after acquiring an additional 46,942 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $94.66 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $80.42 and a 52 week high of $101.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.73.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

