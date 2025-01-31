M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at about $1,388,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4,865.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,698,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in M/I Homes by 30.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 192,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,057,000 after buying an additional 44,559 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at M/I Homes

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,200. This trade represents a 51.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MHO opened at $130.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.92 and its 200-day moving average is $153.38. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.92 and a 52-week high of $176.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.29.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. Analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 19.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MHO. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

