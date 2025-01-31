1,382 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 3.7 %

IBKR opened at $219.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.22 and a twelve month high of $221.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.97 and a 200-day moving average of $155.34.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on IBKR

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.