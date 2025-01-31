Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $257,000 Stock Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in SFL were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of SFL by 428.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in SFL by 1,375.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in SFL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SFL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fearnley Fonds raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

SFL Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:SFL opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. SFL Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.98 million. SFL had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

SFL Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.30%.

About SFL

(Free Report)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.