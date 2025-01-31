Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New $250,000 Investment in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 192,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,616,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period.

BATS SMDV opened at $69.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $841.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.39. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $58.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.5398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

