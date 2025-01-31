Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 10,047 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 84.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,047 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.05% of Ardmore Shipping worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 261.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2,906.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 829.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

NYSE:ASC opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $502.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.28. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

