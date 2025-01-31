Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

RSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

RSI stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -715.80 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 35,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $393,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,997.86. The trade was a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 103,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $1,145,033.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,703,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,773,429.56. This trade represents a 5.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 884,287 shares of company stock worth $11,632,978. Corporate insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 17.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

