Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 271,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 57,045 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.67 and a fifty-two week high of $84.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.84.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $523.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

