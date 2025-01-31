IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $255.71.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $201.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.78. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $187.62 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 117.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 612.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

