Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,560 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 389.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,858,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,149 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at about $25,888,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Capri by 14.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,140,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,734,000 after acquiring an additional 515,963 shares during the last quarter. Lind Value II ApS acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,087,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capri from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

Capri Trading Up 1.5 %

CPRI opened at $25.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $29.68.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). Capri had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.