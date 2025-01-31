Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $86,000 Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 40.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 95.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THS shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Consumer Edge cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

NYSE:THS opened at $35.12 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.04 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -74.72 and a beta of 0.22.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $854.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.15 million. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

