Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives $73.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.06.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Price Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $80.93 on Friday. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $38.06 and a 12-month high of $83.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.98, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $89,663.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 31,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,051.22. This trade represents a 3.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 23,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $1,987,512.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,782.76. The trade was a 19.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,689 shares of company stock worth $12,520,379 over the last 90 days. 17.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.