4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.56.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th.
NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $258.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.81. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $36.25.
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.
