4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 64.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $258.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.81. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $36.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

