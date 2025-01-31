Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Jasper Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jasper Therapeutics from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JSPR. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $59,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 52,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $100.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.18. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $31.01.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

