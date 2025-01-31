Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.75.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Jasper Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jasper Therapeutics from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JSPR
Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics
Jasper Therapeutics Trading Up 15.9 %
NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $100.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.18. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $31.01.
Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile
Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jasper Therapeutics
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- How Growth Investors Find High-Growth Stocks and Maximize Returns
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Meta’s AI & Smart Glasses Could Drive 20%+ Upside in 2025
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- NVIDIA’s Slide Continues: Can Retail Investors Stop the Fall?
Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.