Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.32.

APO has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $10,090,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,104,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,114,495.01. The trade was a 0.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $863,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,332,552.04. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,186,128. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,230,000 after purchasing an additional 254,268 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,383,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,527,000 after buying an additional 126,859 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 27.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,600,000 after buying an additional 383,557 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,339,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,298,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,182,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,670,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $171.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.84. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The stock has a market cap of $97.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.463 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 19.33%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

