Short Interest in Xior Student Housing NV (OTCMKTS:XIORF) Declines By 15.0%

Xior Student Housing NV (OTCMKTS:XIORF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Xior Student Housing Stock Performance

XIORF opened at C$29.71 on Friday. Xior Student Housing has a 1-year low of C$29.33 and a 1-year high of C$31.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.61.

Get Xior Student Housing alerts:

About Xior Student Housing

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Xior Student Housing NV is the first Belgian public regulated real estate company (RREC) specialising in the student housing segment in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Poland, Denmark and Sweden. Within this property segment, Xior Student Housing offers a variety of accommodation, ranging from rooms with shared facilities to en-suite rooms and fully equipped studios.

Receive News & Ratings for Xior Student Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xior Student Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.