Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BOH. Stephens started coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

BOH stock opened at $74.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $82.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.44.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 13.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5,508.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

