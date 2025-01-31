Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $86.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.68. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $52.64 and a 1 year high of $87.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,313,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,915,000 after acquiring an additional 659,096 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 78.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,338,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,389,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512,404 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,634,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,726,000 after purchasing an additional 117,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2,707.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,258,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,252,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,348,000 after buying an additional 173,347 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.