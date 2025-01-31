Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target to $10.25

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.75 to $10.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

AGNC stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 42.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 315.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

