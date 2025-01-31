UBS Group Boosts BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Price Target to $30.00

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BTSG. CJS Securities started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSpring Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.23. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $24.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). BrightSpring Health Services had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

